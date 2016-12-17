A magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the US Geological Survey reported.

The epicentre of the quake was located 157 kilometres east of Rabual a depth of 103.2 kilometres at 10:51 GMT.

Several aftershocks were felt in the region while a tsunami warning has also been issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC).

Hazardous tsunami waves could hit coastal areas of Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Indonesia, Nauru and other islands in the three hours following the quake, the PTWC said.