At least 12 people were killed and 48 injured when a truck ploughed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday evening.

One suspect was taken into custody and another person in the truck died as it crashed into a crowd of people at the market.

An investigation is underway to find out whether the incident was terror-related.

Berlin police on Tuesday tweeted that the truck was "intentionally" steered into the crowd.

German officials stated that there was no indication of "further dangerous situations in the city near Breitscheidplatz," where the attack took place.

Social media carried messages from witnesses.