Donald Trump formally won the 2016 presidential election on Monday and is set to take office on January 20, 2016. For millions of Americans, this is a nightmare; but for millions of others, it's a dream come true.

It's not just Trump who will be in the White House. There will also be a dozen other high-powered officials who will help shape his administration. The real estate mogul and businessman, who shocked political pundits by defeating Hillary Clinton last month, has decided to bring with him to Washington a cavalcade of billionaires and retired generals to help him decide how to lead the country. These appointees will still need to get approval next year by lawmakers in Congress, but with the Republican Party controlling both houses of the legislature, most are likely to be hired.

On the campaign trail Trump promised to "drain the swamp" in Washington. He would by banish influence-peddling lobbyists, insiders, and corporate interests and their "think tank" fronts from the halls of power. But some of the most powerful of his choices for cabinet are also the most connected to conservatives already in power on Capitol Hill. In keeping with his promise to bring an outsider's touch to politics, the men and women he has chosen have little or no experience in government. Wealth and experience in war are the common themes. Including Trump's own fortune, the nominees are collectively worth $11 billion dollars, theBoston Globe reports.

"I want people that made a fortune because now they're negotiating with you. It's not different than a great baseball player or a great golfer," Trump told his supporters in Iowa earlier this month, in a speech was part of a "Thank You Tour" of the US, his unprecedented victory tour.

What wealth has to do with the intricacies and experience involved with running America's school system, Trump hasn't explained, but the wealthiest nominee will have to do exactly that. Betsy Devos, likely to become the next Secretary of Education, comes from a family worth $5.1 billion. She is an advocate for privatising the public education system, which she considers to be a failure. Letting the market decide who gets educated and how well is a plan she and her family have put millions of dollars into, straight to the campaign coffers of Michigan state politicians, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Her plan to create a profit motive in education doesn't sound like the solution to critics, and could make the problem even worse.

"Introducing profit into the school system is very dangerous, for a simple reason: it creates a terrible set of incentives," writes Nathan Robinson at Current Affairs. "If we hand a voucher to a for-profit private school, or give a large grant to a for-profit charter school, there is a strong incentive for the school to give as little in return as possible. A for-profit school is no longer concerned with the interest and wellbeing of those who attend it."

Even the far less affluent nominees run counter to Trump's campaign promises. Trump's choice for Treasury Secretary, Stephen Mnuchin, is only worth $46 million, but he is a veteran of an industry that Trump loyalists blamed for the financial crisis of 2008 and the massive bailout of banks by taxpayers. Mnuchin has touted a plan to significantly reduce the tax burden for corporations, The Guardian reports.

He's also known as the "Foreclosure King" for benefiting from human misery and homelessness during the 2008 financial crisis. His private equity company, OneWest, bought up distressed mortgages and evicted families who were unable to pay back exploitative housing loans or were facing sudden layoffs thanks to the crisis. Some of the people who voted for Trump were victims of the housing crash in 2008 and blamed Wall Street.

"Steve Mnuchin & OneWest Bank swooped in after the 2008 crash & aggressively – & sometimes illegally – foreclosed on people's homes," Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted, criticising Trump for making Mnuchin part of his administration. Warren is a vocal progressive who has been a vocal advocate for consumer rights.

".@realDonaldTrump wants to hand Steve Mnuchin the keys to @USTreasury – where he can make big banks even richer at the expense of families," Warren wrote.

Fair housing advocates in California have also accused Mnuchin's firms of discriminating on the basis of race.