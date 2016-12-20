An explosion ripped through Mexico's largest fireworks market on Tuesday killing at least 31 people and injuring 72 others, emergency officials said.

The blast occurred at the San Pablito fireworks market in Tultepec, about 32 kilometres (20 miles) north of Mexico City.

Isidro Sanchez, the head of Tultepec emergency services, said the death toll was preliminary as rescue workers scoured the site.

Images broadcast by local media showed smoke rising from the scorched ground and fireworks stands.

National Civil Protection Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente told local TV that the explosion also damaged nearby homes.