Türkiye neutralises scores of PKK terrorists in northern Syria, Iraq: Akar
Defence Minister Hulusi Akar says Turkish soldiers neutralised nearly 50 terrorists in northern Syria and Iraq over the last 10 days and vows to continue counterterrorism efforts until Türkiye's borders are secure.
Akar said Türkiye will continue counterterrorism efforts until its borders are secure and people are safe / Photo: AA
May 4, 2023

Türkiye's security forces have "neutralised" nearly 50 terrorists over the past 10 days in northern Syria and Iraq, Turkish Defence Chief Hulusi Akar said.

“Eight terrorists were neutralised in northern Syria last night. Thus, the number of terrorists neutralised in the last 10 days became nearly 50,” Akar said on Thursday at an event in central Kayseri province.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Recalling the successes of Turkish troops in combating terrorism in those regions, Akar stressed that terror groups continue to threaten Türkiye despite Turkish soldiers' resolute efforts against the terrorist organisation PKK and its affiliates.

"They are trying to threaten our unity, solidarity, sovereignty, and security. With the counterterrorism efforts carried out, at least 37,793 terrorists have been neutralised since July 24, 2015," he added.

He vowed to continue counterterrorism efforts until Türkiye's borders are secure and people are safe.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Akar: Türkiye neutralises 13 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq operation
