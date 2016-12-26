Russia held a national day of mourning on Monday, a day after a military plane en route to Syria crashed into the Black Sea. The bodies of 10 of the 92 people on board have been recovered so far.

The Kremlin said Russian investigators do not regard the plane's crash as "a terrorist act." No black box has been found.

The wreckage of the plane was found at a depth of 50-70 metres, at a distance of around 1.5 kilometres (0.93 miles) from the Russian coast near Sochi. No survivors have been reported.