WORLD
1 MIN READ
Greek ambassador to Brazil murdered by wife's cop lover - Police
Greece's Ambassador to Brazil, Kyriakos Amiridis, was missing since Monday night. His Brazilian wife and the mother of their 10-year-old daughter, reported him missing on Wednesday.
Greek ambassador to Brazil murdered by wife's cop lover - Police
A burnt car in which a body was found during searches for the Greek Ambassador for Brazil Kyriakos Amiridis, is pictured at a police station in Belford Roxo, Brazil December 30, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2016

Greece's ambassador to Brazil was murdered in a "crime of passion" plot hatched by his Brazilian wife and her police officer lover, who confessed to the crime, officials said on Friday night.

The envoy, Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, was murdered on Monday by officer, Sergio Gomez Moreira, the chief of Rio's homicide division, police official Evaristo Pontes Magalhaes said.

Amiridis' charred body was found Thursday in Rio in his burnt out rental car, a day after his wife, Francoise de Souza Oliveira, declared him missing.

Recommended

TRT World spoke to reporter Sam Cowie about the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition