Greece's ambassador to Brazil was murdered in a "crime of passion" plot hatched by his Brazilian wife and her police officer lover, who confessed to the crime, officials said on Friday night.

The envoy, Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, was murdered on Monday by officer, Sergio Gomez Moreira, the chief of Rio's homicide division, police official Evaristo Pontes Magalhaes said.

Amiridis' charred body was found Thursday in Rio in his burnt out rental car, a day after his wife, Francoise de Souza Oliveira, declared him missing.