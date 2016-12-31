WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ban Ki-Moon bows out of the UN
Former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Guterres is to take over, ending Ban's decade as United Nations Secretary General.
Ban Ki-Moon bows out of the UN
Ban said it has been a &quot;privilege&quot; to have been at the head of an organisation that endeavoured to tamp down global conflict. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 31, 2016

UN Secretary Ban Ki-moon paid an emotional farewell to the United Nations on Friday, describing his two-term stint at the helm of the global body as something of a fairy tale.

"I feel a bit like Cinderella. Tomorrow at midnight, everything changes!" he joked to staff and colleagues as he wrapped up a decade leading the United Nations.

Beginning on Sunday, former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Guterres, 67, takes over from Ban.

Recommended

Guterres is the first former head of government to lead the UN, succeeding Ban for a five-year term.

TRT World's Kahraman Haliscelik has more from New York.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition