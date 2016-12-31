Australian police said 60 people were injured at a music festival in Victoria State's Lorne town during a human crush triggered by festival-goers.

The chaotic stampede began on Friday night at the Falls Festival in Lorne on Victoria's south-west coast, when several people slipped and fell at the front of the crowd, trying to leave a performance by the Australian band DMA's.

In the aftermath of the incident more than 19 people were taken to hospital with serious injuries but none were life-threatening, Victorian police said in a statement.

Victoria state Health Commander Paul Holman said paramedics assessed around 60 people hurt in the ensuing crush. Some suffered leg, rib, hip and pelvic fractures, head injuries and possible spinal injuries, while others only received cuts and abrasions.