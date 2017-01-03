WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli investigators question Netanyahu over alleged receipt of gifts
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit authorised the investigation after a preliminary inquiry found enough evidence to open a criminal investigation against the Israeli prime minister.
Israeli investigators question Netanyahu over alleged receipt of gifts
Netanyahu, 67, has been in power on and off since 1996. He is currently in his fourth term as prime minister. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2017

Police questioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday on suspicion of receiving gifts from businessmen in breach of his role as a public servant.

Investigators arrived at his official residence in Jerusalem on Monday evening, where they questioned him for three hours.

The move to question the Israeli leader was authorised by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who decided after a preliminary inquiry that there was enough evidence to open a criminal investigation.

Recommended

TRT World 's Gregg Carlstom has more on what's at stake for the Israeli leader.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla