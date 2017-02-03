Mozambique is trying to cope with its worst economic crisis since the civil war ended in 1992.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank cut financial aid to the country in April, 2016 because of an undeclared government debt of more than two billion US dollars.

Before the crisis, Mozambique was one of the world's fastest-growing economies, with oil and gas discoveries buoying its prospects and investment pouring in.

But now, it's being hit by falling commodity prices and higher interest rates.