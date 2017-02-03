WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU backs Libyan efforts to curb African migration
European Union leaders offer Tripoli more money and other assistance to beef up its frontier controls.
EU backs Libyan efforts to curb African migration
Maltese and European Union flags fly outside the Grand Master's Palace on the eve of the EU leaders summit in Valletta, Malta, February 2, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 3, 2017

European Union leaders placed a bet on the Libyan government on Friday to help them prevent a new wave of migrants this spring, offering Tripoli more money and other assistance to beef up its frontier controls.

The leaders met in Malta mainly to discuss ways to curb the flow of migrants from Africa to Europe. They also addressed legal and moral concerns about having Libyan coast guards force people ashore by pledging to improve conditions in migrant camps there.

The meeting comes amid signs of a new surge in people attempting to make the sea crossing from Libya to Italy.

The route has become the most pressing problem, after the EU cut sea crossings from Turkey to Greece by 98 percent following a deal with Ankara.

Most of the 181,000 people who came via Libya in 2016 were illegal economic migrants, unlike the asylum seekers arriving in Greece from Syria, the EU says.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more from Valletta on the summit's goals.

Recommended

UK to miss Brexit discussion

British Prime Minister Theresa May will miss the second part of the summit when the other 27 leaders will discuss the way ahead after the Brexit, including a flagship summit in Rome in March to mark the EU's 60th anniversary.

May is likely to brief her 27 peers on her meeting last week with US President Donald Trump, whose backing for the Brexit, doubts on free trade, barring of refugees and warmth toward Russia all raise alarm in Europe.

Summit Chair Donald Tusk warned this week that Trump was a "threat" to the EU, along with Russian aggression, an increasingly assertive China and domestic populism.

Tusk said those factors "as well as worrying declarations by the new American administration all make our future highly unpredictable."

But Tusk also echoed what many EU leaders have said -- that Trump is a chance for a Europe to finally unify after Brexit and the eurozone crisis, and perhaps even take Washington's place in global politics and trade.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight