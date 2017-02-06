Who is he?

Bannon was a key figure in steering Trump's campaign and his rise to the presidency.

The two men met in 2011 when Trump first expressed a desire to run for president. They immediately "hit it off," even as Trump's initial ambitions fizzled out.

In August 2016, Trump brought Bannon on board as his campaign manager just as the Republican candidate's election bid appeared to be faltering.

After winning the election, Trump has kept Bannon by his side.

What's his role in the Trump administration?

He is Trump's chief White House strategist and senior adviser.

The 63-year-old former businessman is also described as the 'mastermind' of Trump's radical policies and the string of executive orders, that included a temporary ban on the citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries and the admission of refugees into the US.

Trump has also given Bannon a permanent seat in the National Security Council (NSC), a body that advises the president on foreign policy and national security.

This decision raised concern because the position has traditionally been reserved for people like the secretary of the state or the director of national intelligence.

"It's a stunning thing that a white supremacist, Bannon, would be a permanent member of the National Security Council," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said.

Is he a "racist manipulator" or a "brilliant tactician"?

He's never held public office but has become a highly influential figure among the far-right as the chairman of Breitbart News, which critics say promotes the idea that America needs to be reclaimed.

It is a theme Trump hammered during his presidential bid, adding more weight to the belief that Bannon was guiding the Republican candidate.

"Bannon was the main driver behind Breitbart becoming a white ethno-nationalist propaganda mill," said the Southern Poverty Law Center, an organisation that monitors hate groups across the US.

Breitbart News is accused of promoting Islamophobia, anti-semitism, sexism and racism but its supporters say Breitbart is just an anti-establishment platform.

But Trump aides have been quick to rubbish any suggestions that Bannon has any ideological influence on the US president.

"He has got a Harvard business degree. He's a naval officer. He has success in entertainment," another Trump adviser, Kellyanne Conway said, describing him as a "brilliant tactician."

Bannon has been labelled Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, misogynistic and populist. What has he said?

Islamophobic