Luxembourg train crash leaves one dead, several hurt
A number of people were reportedly trapped in the wreckage and had to be pulled out by rescue teams.
The accident occurred near the site of a similar crash in 2006. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 14, 2017

A passenger train and a freight train collided in Luxembourg on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring several more, police said.

The passenger service from Thionville in northeast France hit a goods train in Bettembourg near the French border at around 0800 GMT, they said.

A similar collision occurred near the same location in 2006, killing six people.

Local sources have reported that the route from Luxembourg to Thionville will be suspended for 48 hours.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
