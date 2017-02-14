"Lock her up, that's right. Lock her up," retired General Michael Flynn exclaimed, along with thousands of other Republicans denouncing Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate, in response to his speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July. That confident, fiery Flynn is a different man from who the world saw on Tuesday.

After only three weeks on the job working National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, the former military spy chief and ardent Trump loyalist, resigned in disgrace amid allegations he had lied to his bosses about conversations he had had with Russia's ambassador in the days after the election. Wiretaps reportedly revealed he discussed removing the sanctions against Russia put in place by the Obama administration. He blamed the transition.

"Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the vice president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador," he wrote. "I have sincerely apologised to the president and the vice president, and they have accepted my apology."

The downfall of Flynn provoked joy, condemnation and confusion. The resignation of a top foreign policy adviser is unusual for a US presidency, especially less than a month into the first term. But the world is learning that little about the Trump presidency is normal, and the only thing to expect is the unexpected, as politics in the United States becomes even more bitter and volatile.

The White House attempted to dismiss Flynn's resignation as a result of the controversy itself, and not of any specific wrongdoing.

"By night's end, Mike Flynn had decided it was best to resign. He knew he'd become a lightning rod, and he made that decision," Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway told the Today Show on Tuesday. "As time wore on, obviously the situation became unsustainable. We're moving on."

Muslim rights groups in the US hailed his departure as a win against bigotry they see as rampant in the executive branch. Flynn has repeatedly expressed Islamophobic views, referring to the religion as a "cancer" and saying that it was "rational" to fear Muslims.

"We welcome Michael Flynn's resignation and hope it is followed by that of all the other anti-Muslim bigots currently formulating domestic and international policies in the White House, including Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller and Sebastian and Katharine Gorka," said Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations. "Our nation is best served by those who base their policy recommendations on facts, not fear."

Russian officials, meanwhile, said that Flynn's exit represented what they view as Russophobia in Washington.

On Tuesday, Russia Today (RT) ran an interview with a far-right Twitter personality, Mike Cernovich, an American who slammed Flynn's resignation as a "US establishment coup." Cernovich went so far as to blame the CIA for the former general's undoing. Kremlin-funded RT is mixed up in the affair too, since Flynn was a regular commentator on the channel and visited Russia to celebrate an anniversary for the network, which has faced criticism for promotion of views favourable to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The question I have right now: is the CIA leaking information, have they been spying on Trump? What have they been doing? Who is committing these felonies? Who are breaching our nation secrets and leaking it to the media? I think that is a far bigger story and a far bigger scandal," Cernovich told RT.

He went on to call Flynn's resignation an attempt by the old guard to retake power from Trump and his far-right cadre in the White House.

"The elite members of the Republican Party are trying to take over, they are very upset that Trump won, they didn't want Trump to win. They tried to sabotage him the entire campaign. So, what they are doing now is the next best thing: they couldn't stop him from becoming president, so now they have a coup," he added.

In the Middle East, Flynn's resignation comes as a shock, too, for countries like Egypt and Syria that had expected him to act as a fierce ally against their own local enemies. Turkey sits in a similar spot after the shake-up.

Flynn's departure has dulled hopes that the Trump administration will concede to Ankara's demand that the US extradite Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish Muslim cleric, a permanent resident of the US, whom the Turkish government accuses of plotting the failed July 15 coup attempt that took the lives of 260. In November, Flynn had signalled support for extraditing Gulen, unlike the Obama administration, which had resisted, saying Turkey had not provided sufficient evidence for extraditing him.

Flynn disagreed, comparing Gulen to Osama bin Laden.

"We need to adjust our foreign policy to recognise Turkey as a priority. We need to see the world from Turkey's perspective," he wrote in The Hill, a Washington DC-based political website, last August.

"The forces of radical Islam derive their ideology from radical clerics like Gulen, who is running a scam. We should not provide him safe haven. In this crisis, it is imperative that we remember who our real friends are," Flynn wrote.