GAZIANTEP, Turkey — On a cold January morning, a greying light slants over low-lying hills into the yard of Nizip refugee camp in southeast Turkey's Gaziantep province. Children kick a rain-sodden soccer ball while women walk into container bathrooms with buckets full of clothes.

Behind a cluster of containers, Hasan Othman stands outside his tent. A sharp-nosed, anxious-looking man of forty, Othman has much to look forward to. Last summer, people in the camp elected him to be their mayor. The election was organised by the Turkish government, which aims to identify complex issues troubling Syrians through a body of refugee leaders.

Othman starts his day early each morning by making the rounds across his block of 120 families living in tarpaulin tents.

"I gave myself a word that I will help all the people," Othman tells TRT World. "It's not easy at all, I mean the responsibility to manage people, but someone has to do it."

Othman came to Turkey five years ago. Fighting between Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad and rebels groups had entered its second year. The war had entered its most brutal stages, with mass killings and disappearances becoming a norm.

Othman supported the armed uprising led by the Free Syrian Army (FSA), which continues to be steadfast in its armed resistance against Assad. Since he owned a chain of clothing stores and had a good financial standing, he donated to the FSA on regular basis.

In the summer of 2012, forces loyal to Assad imprisoned him without any trial. He spent his first six months in a cell as big as a yoga mat. Sometimes, due to the heavy influx of new prisoners, five to ten people were stuffed into the cell.

"It was suffocating," Othman says. "When anybody got sick they did not help him. If anyone died, they threw him out. You could go to the bathroom only one time [a night], and that's it. There was no food, nothing noteworthy. We could bathe only once in two months."

Othman comes across as a cheerful, generous man who offers Syrian coffee to his guests, but when he talks about his six-month long imprisonment, his face turns grim, as if he wants to avoid recounting the dark days of his past.

When he moved to the camp along with his wife and three children upon his arrival, he began volunteering much of his time to organising his fellow refugees. He took up a shovel to clear the snow, dug holes to block rainwater from coming into the tents. And he met with the camp management to discuss the issues he couldn't fix. From helping outsiders to visit their families inside the camp, to securing separate tents for families that couldn't fit into one shelter, he often succeeded in convincing the Turkish authorities to solve the community's problems. And his status in the community as a graduate in Islamic law also meant many in the camp began to rely on him as an arbiter into their disputes:

"For example, when one neighbour threw water at someone's tent, I intervened to make peace. Or when two neighbours were fighting after their kids get into soccer brawls."

Othman soon became an unofficial representative of a cluster of tents in the camp. Last summer, his supporters nominated him for the mayoral elections without informing him. "I was touched," he says. "It was good to know that they thought of me so highly."

Back in Syria, when he sold clothes, he had no interest in leading people or contesting in electoral politics. He grew disillusioned with the country's presidential elections right from his early 20s. After graduating with a degree in Islamic law from a university in Idlib province, he applied for a job at a government-run electrical company.

"They didn't even accept my application," he says. "It was a small clerical post. The applications of the people who were way less educated than me were accepted, but not mine."