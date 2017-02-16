WORLD
Trump defends administration in first solo press conference
US President Donald Trump held a combative press conference where he defended his first month in office. He says his administration is "running like a fine-tuned machine".
During his press conference, US President Donald Trump accused the media and opposition of standing in his way. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 16, 2017

President Donald Trump on Thursday hosted a combative press conference at the White House in Washington where he defended his first month in office.

Hosting his first solo press conference since taking office, Trump had begun by announcing Alexander Acosta as his new pick for labour secretary.

Trump also dismissed media reports that his presidential campaign team had contacts with Russian intelligence officials.

He said reports that his aides had repeated contact with Russian intelligence during the campaign were a ruse, and that he himself has had no contact or business dealings in Russia.

Trump said the dishonesty of the media was out of control.

TRT World's Jennifer Glasse reports from Washington.

