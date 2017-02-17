A Spanish court on Friday absolved 51-year-old Princess Cristina, the sister of King Felipe VI, of charges of accessory to tax fraud following an investigation into her husband's financial affairs.

The panel of judges determined that Cristina, one of eighteen defendants in the year-long trial, will pay more than $280,000 in fines as a civil responsibility since she directly benefited from the fraud.

A lawyer with her defence team, Miquel Roca, said that the princess was "satisfied for the acknowledgement of her innocence" but that she was still convinced that her husband wasn't guilty.

The court sentenced her husband, Inaki Urdangarin, to a six-year-three-month jail term for fraud and tax evasion.

The trial centred on accusations that Urdangarin used his former title, the Duke of Palma, to embezzle about $6.6 million in public funds for the non-profit organisation, the Noos Foundation.

Prosecutors said Urdangarin used his royal connections to win public contracts to put on events through the Noos Foundation, then overcharged for the events and hid abroad millions of euros in proceeds.