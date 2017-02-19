WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gambia's Adama Barrow sworn in for a second time
The president took oath one month after a small ceremony was held in the Gambian embassy in Senegal to swear him in when former leader Yahya Jammeh refused to transfer power despite losing elections.
Gambia's Adama Barrow sworn in for a second time
Gambian President Adama Barrow's swearing-in ceremony and the country's Independence Day were celebrated at the national stadium in Bakau, Gambia. February 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 19, 2017

Gambia's President Adama Barrow was sworn in on Saturday in a packed stadium in Bakau, west of the capital Banjul.

The crowds cheered wildly as Senegal's President Macky Sall arrived for the ceremony. Senegal, a neighbouring country, played an integral role in securing the safe return of Barrow to Gambia.

Jammeh refused to step down after Barrow won December's presidential election. Barrow was then forced to seek refugee in Senegal. West African countries sided with Barrow, to the extent of bringing in troops. Jammeh was eventually forced into self-exile and Barrow returned to Gambia.

Leaders who negotiated the departure of former leader Jammeh — from Liberia, Ghana and Sierra Leone — were also present at the ceremony.

Recommended

Saturday's inauguration event at the national stadium was ceremonial, timed to coincide with the date that Gambia won independence from colonial master Britain in 1965.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah brings us the latest from Bakau, Gambia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance