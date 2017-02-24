South African police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse rival marches in Pretoria on Friday as protests against migrant workers turned violent.

Protesters, who accuse migrant workers of stealing job opportunities, erected barricades and burned tyres in the Atteridgeville area, west of Pretoria. Others reportedly looted shops that are owned by foreign nationals.

Migrant workers also came out to confront the protesters, forcing police to form a barrier to prevent clashes between the two crowds. Some demonstrators came armed with sticks and rocks.

TRT World spoke to Tsidi Bishop who has this update on the situation in the South African capital.

Rising tensions

The marches follow the looting this week of at least 20 small businesses believed to belong to Nigerian and Pakistani immigrants.