Yemenis continue to suffer as war shows no sign of ending
All international efforts so far have failed to make a breakthrough in bringing peace to the country embroiled in civil war since 2014. This is the story of a five-year-old girl who lost her family in an air strike.
People inspect the site of a Saudi-led air strike which struck a house where mourners had gathered for a funeral, north of Yemen's capital Sana'a, February 16, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 27, 2017

Civilians continue to live through a seemingly unending war in Yemen. All international efforts have so far remained fruitless to end the brutal conflict between the government and Houthi rebels.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury has this story about the sole survivor of a Saudi air strike that hit her family home – five-year-old Alanoud.

The context to Alanoud's story

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran the capital Sana'a in a bid to dislodge the internationally recognised government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition mounted a military campaign in support of the government and against the Houthi rebels in March 2015. The coalition says Iran backs the Houthis, who have often denied those accusations and support former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Around 10,000 people have been killed in the war. 2,000 of the casualties are children, according to the UN's latest figures.

Some 10.3 million Yemenis are said to be in need of immediate humanitarian assistance. Earlier this month, the UN launched a $2.1 billion international appeal to help some 12 million people in Yemen.

