WORLD
3 MIN READ
Malaysia to charge two women suspects with Kim Jong-nam's murder
If found guilty of killing the half-brother of North Korea's leader, the women from Indonesia and Vietnam could face the death penalty. Pyongyang is sending a delegation to Kuala Lumpur to claim his body.
Malaysia to charge two women suspects with Kim Jong-nam's murder
CCTV on February 13, 2017 shows Kim Jong-nam (in grey suit) speaking to airport authorities at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2017

Malaysian prosecutors will charge two women detained earlier in connection with their alleged involvement in the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim, who had criticised the regime of his family, was killed at Kuala Lumpur airport earlier this month after two women allegedly smeared his face with VX nerve agent, a chemical described by the UN as a weapon of mass destruction.

Kim's death has sparked a diplomatic row between Malaysia and North Korea. Pyongyang said on Tuesday it is sending a high-level delegation to Kuala Lumpur to seek the return of Kim's body.

TRT World spoke to journalist Zan Azlee, who is following the story from Kuala Lumpur.

Attorney general Mohamed Apandi Ali said the two women suspects, an Indonesian and a Vietnamese, "will be charged in court under Section 302 (murder) of the penal code."

Recommended

They will appear in court on Wednesday. If found guilty they could face death by hanging.

In leaked CCTV footage, two women were seen shoving something into Kim's face at the airport's Terminal 2 on the night of the murder. The 45-year-old suffered a seizure and died before he reached hospital.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 28, say they thought they were taking part in the making of a prank video.

A third suspect, 46-year-old North Korean man Ri Jong-Chol, was also arrested following the February 13 attack.

The attorney general did not say if Ri would be charged.

South Korean officials believe the murder was carried out by North Korean agents. Malaysia has identified eight North Koreans suspected of involvement in the killing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu