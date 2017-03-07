WORLD
It's 2017 and some men still think women should earn less
It will take 170 years to close the gender pay gap globally, according to the World Economic Forum.
Several European Parliament members, including Franziska Brantner of Germany (L) and Marisa Matias of Portugal (R), dressed as men wearing hats and moustaches in France on International Women's Day in 2011. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 7, 2017

The suffrage movement, countless protests, a few shattered Hollywood glass ceilings and a handful of investigations later, the gender pay gap is still glaringly evident.

And, even in 2017, it is an idea still supported by people like Janusz Korwin-Mikke, who said, "women should earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent, and they must earn less."

The Polish member of the European Parliament made these comments last week and is now under investigation.

His remarks have upset right's campaigners as the world prepares to mark International Women's Day on March 8

TRT World'sSarah Morice speaks to lobbyists and employers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
