If you're a working woman, kick back this International Women's Day
Organisers behind the Women's March are advocating for a Day Without a Woman on March 8. They are encouraging women to go on a day's strike so their absence drives home their impact on the labour force and the business community.
A statue of a girl facing the Wall Street bull in the financial district of New York was part of a campaign by US fund manager State Street to push companies to put women on their boards. March 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
March 8, 2017

If you're a woman or a girl, take the day off, kick off your mandatory heels, ignore your wallet and watch as the wider community realises your worth in your absence on A Day Without a Woman.

At least that is what the organisers behind the historic Women's Marches are hoping for as they encourage women in the US to participate in a strike intended to raise awareness about pay gaps, reproductive rights, liberties and violence. Women's March organisers ask that on Wednesday, conventionally International Women's Day, women:

  • Take the day off, from paid and unpaid labour

  • Avoid shopping for one day (with exceptions for small, women- and minority-owned businesses).

  • Wear red in solidarity with A Day Without A Woman

No one knows how many women will respond. If the Women's March events from January are anything to go by, A Day Without a Woman could spiral into a movement to contend with.

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse visits a Washington DC Cafe owned by one of the participants of A Day Without Women.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
