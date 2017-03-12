CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Azeri weavers pin hopes for "storytelling" carpets on new generation
Carpets and rugs have been made in Azerbaijan since the Bronze Age and tell Azeri stories of tragedies, love and tradition. But weavers, hoping to keep the tradition alive, face the challenge of passing down their skills to the new generation.
Azeri weavers pin hopes for "storytelling" carpets on new generation
Each handwoven carpet tells a different story of the Azeri people. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 12, 2017

Azerbaijan is known all over the world for its high quality and artistic handwoven carpets. Many of the craftspersons, who weave the carpets, are skilled in telling Azeri stories of tragedies, love and tradition through these rugs.

The challenge, however, is that the art of storytelling through traditional carpets must pass on to the hands of the new generation so that the tradition – continuing since the Bronze age – remains alive.

Recommended

TRT World'sAli Mustafa has more details from capital Baku.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza