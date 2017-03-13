There are a few Holi origin stories but this one is the most popular. Hiranyakashyap, an evil king with magical powers, was jealous that his son Prahlad worshipped Lord Vishnu - one of the three principle deities in Hinduism.

Hiranyakashyap asked his demon sister Holika — impervious to fire — to take Prahlad into a flaming pyre to kill him. When Prahlad was in the fire with Holika, he asked Lord Vishnu for help and emerged unscathed. Holika burned to ashes. Many believe the word Holi comes from Holika.

The first day is known as chohtee Holi or smaller Holi. Traditionally, people build fires called Holika dehen to cleanse themselves of their sins and prepare for the festivity-filled day after — cooking and preparing their arsenal of colour.

Holi powder or gulal is obviously one of the most important elements in play. Gulal is colour made from natural elements. Gulal was originally made from dried flowers before manufacturers switched to using synthetic powders. But natural dyes extracted from turmeric and vermillion made a comeback after public outcry that the chemical powders were causing skin reactions.

The colours are made at very rudimentary manufacturing plants, sifted, dried and then packed into plastic bags to be sold.

So, how does Holi explode in rainbow colours? Revellers throw vibrant coloured powder at each other before drenching each other with water. Of course over the years, young people have been coming equipped with water guns filled with bright hues. Those who want to consume bhang which is a form of cannabis often mixed in a milky drink.