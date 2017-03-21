Marine Le Pen's proposal to pull France out of the euro and her hardline stance on Islam came under attack from her fellow presidential hopefuls on Monday, in a combative TV debate a month before the country goes to the polls.

France's election is shaping up as the most unpredictable in decades, with far-right National Front (FN) leader Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron tied in polls for the April 23 first round, while the mainstream left and right languish in third and fourth place.

With polls showing Macron, 39, would easily beat the anti-immigration Le Pen, 48, in a decisive run-off vote on May 7, he had been expected to take the most heat in Monday's TV battle.

But it was Le Pen who was repeatedly thrust onto the defensive as Macron, conservative nominee Francois Fillon, the Socialist Party's Benoit Hamon and fifth-placed leftist radical Jean-Luc Melenchon all tore into her programme.

"Project fear"

Immediately after the debate Macron was seen as the most convincing of the top five election contenders in the debate according to an opinion poll.

Twenty-nine percent of viewers thought Macron was the most convincing, ahead of all contenders, the Elabe poll showed.

Fillon said that Le Pen's proposal to ditch the euro and bring back the French franc would cause "economic and social chaos."

You don't leave the euro and the protection afforded by the European Central Bank...for an adventure... that would ruin borrowers and savers alike — Francois Fillon

Le Pen – who has been buoyed by Donald Trump's election in the US and Britain's decision to leave the EU – accused Fillon of scaremongering.

"That's called Project Fear, Mr Fillon. It was used before Brexit," said Le Pen, who has pledged a similar referendum on France's EU membership.

Setting out her vision of a France which defends its interests "without being lectured by a supranational body," Le Pen, who has accused Germany of dictating to the rest of Europe, said, "I have no desire to be Mrs Merkel's deputy."