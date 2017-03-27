WORLD
Netanyahu pledges to work with Trump on "peace efforts"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke of taking action against Iran.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge for peace could be overshadowed by talk about relocating the US embassy to Jerusalem. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 27, 2017

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he was committed to working with US President Donald Trump to "advance peace efforts with the Palestinians and with the broader Arab world."

Netanyahu made the pledge in a speech to pro-Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). He didn't attend the meeting in the US but spoke via satellite.

US Vice President Mike Pence, who also spoke at the convention, touched upon the controversial subject of moving the American embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, saying Trump was seriously considering the matter.

"After decades of simply talking about it, the president of the United States is giving serious consideration to moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," said Pence.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson reports from Washington DC.

