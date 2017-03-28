Pakistan has allowed a 29-year–old Jewish activist to change his religion to Judaism from Islam in official documents, in an unusual move in a Muslim-majority country.

Fishel Benkhald was born in Karachi in 1987 to a Jewish mother and a Muslim father and subsequently registered as a Muslim.

He has been trying to convince Pakistani authorities since 2014 to let him change his religion on the national identity card.

Pakistan's interior ministry has finally approved his request that he'd be issued the identity document that says his religion is Judaism, according to The Express Tribune, a Pakistani English newspaper.

"Thank you Pakistan," Benkhald, who is currently registered by his Muslim name of Faisal, said in a tweet.

"I studied Islam in childhood. But I never practised it as a religion," he said.

Often dubbed as "Pakistan's last Jew," Benkhald has been outspoken about his identity despite threats from religious conservatives.

He has campaigned for the preservation of an old Jewish cemetery in Karachi.

Benkhald previously spoke about the difficulty in making Pakistan's National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) change his religion.

"There, an official told me that, as per policy, changing my religion from Islam to any other faith would not be allowed," he wrote in an article forHuffington Post.