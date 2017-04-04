For this exorbitant price, the deal did not—and could never have—eliminated Assad's chemical munitions, ending them as a feature of Syria's war. If Assad ever completed the elimination of his chemical weapons program, the legitimacy the Russians had won for him by making him a partner to the West in disarmament would be at an end.

It became clear quite quickly that the regime had lied in its declaration of its holdings when joining the Chemical Weapons Convention, and not only retained production facilities but actual stockpiles of chemical WMD. Assad switched to using chlorine on a relatively large scale. Even then, however, it doesn't seem that the WMD use ceased: there are credible reports from December that the regime coalition used nerve agents in villages in eastern Hama.

License to Kill

The US-Russia deal was codified in a United Nations Security Council resolution in September 2013, with a promise that it would not become a "license to kill with conventional weapons," except that that is exactly what it became, removing all restrains in Syria, an environment in which groups like al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS) also thrived.

In February 2016, the United Nations reported after extensive investigation that the Assad regime had undertaken a "systematic and widespread attack against [the Syrian] civilian population," that amounted to extermination, murder, rape, torture, imprisonment, enforced disappearance, and other inhumane acts as crimes against humanity, plus a raft of war crimes. Even with this scale of barbarism, which has killed 500,000 people and displaced half of Syria's population, it is perhaps in Assad's jails that the most concentrated evil takes place.

By May 2011, two months into the peaceful protests against Assad, the regime had emptied the infamous Sednaya prison of hardened jihadists in an attempt to stain the uprising with sectarianism and violence. Assad wanted—as senior regime officials have admitted—to face the world with a choice of the tyrant or a terrorist takeover. So while the holy warriors went free, the cells were filled with secular civil society activists, lawyers, journalists, doctors, aid workers, and students.

Beaten and raped on arrival, prisoners who survive this in Sednaya are kept in insanitary and degrading conditions, meant to dehumanise them; routinely tortured with no pretence of extracting a confession; and then put to death. The mass-hangings were conducted in a way that it took ten to fifteen minutes for people to die. If they were still alive after that period, "assistants would pull them down and break their necks."

The horrors of Sednaya are echoed throughout the entire regime's prison apparatus, which houses anything up to 200,000 "disappeared" people. It is a bureaucratised system of slaughter with few precedents since the Holocaust.

Going Forward

Today and tomorrow in Brussels, there is a European Union meeting about Syria, where the announced terms are "humanitarian support" to Syria, "supporting the political talks in Geneva" that would ostensibly transition Assad out, and "get[ting] ready for the post-conflict moment." Staunching the flow of refugees that has destabilised and radicalised European politics is the key concern for a number of powerful voices, however, and the quickest route to that, some believe, is accepting Assad remaining—and even channelling "reconstruction" cash to the regime that will likely be syphoned into counterinsurgency operations.

Late last year the regime began running an influencing campaign—inviting visible individuals to Damascus, for example—and trying to convince them and their readers that the real suffering in Syria was caused by the sanctions imposed on Assad and his criminal associates. The idea was to remove the legal restrains to Western cash flowing to Damascus. This was buttressed, after the regime coalition's unmerciful conquest of Aleppo City in December, by an attempt to portray this as a "final victory," with the war winding down and Assad firmly in control, the only option for those who wanted to rebuild Syria.

It was untrue. Assad, Iran, and Russia have been unable to defend majority cities like Homs and Damascus from guerrilla attacks, and the insurgency has launched full-scale, near-simultaneous offensives in Deraa, Damascus, and Hama since then. The regime coalition's one military advance since December, in Palmyra, would have been impossible without the US-led Coalition. But the political gains of the regime coalition were very real: the West had adjusted its terms of reference to include Assad remaining in Damascus. Now this.

In 2013, Assad gassed Ghouta on the day the UN inspectors arrived to investigate his previous chemical atrocities. That today's attack overlaps with the start of the EU meeting is unlikely to be coincidental. It is a challenge, a statement—that, just as with the last time, Assad operates with complete impunity, perhaps even with the support of the international community, and in either case nobody will be coming to the defence of Syria's population, so they should surrender and accept his rule. That it bolsters the hand of al-Qaeda and Daesh, who decidedly will not accept this, is not coincidental either: it gives Assad the enemies he always wanted.

Perhaps this time the West will change course and exact a serious price from Assad for his criminal conduct. Maybe it will be decided that a petty tyrant has humiliated the West one time too many and that Russia's and Iran's reckless international statecraft in supporting the Assad regime should cease being cost-free. Nobody who has watched the conflict this far would bet on it, though.