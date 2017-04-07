Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday met with Abdul Hameed al Yousef, a Syrian man who lost 13 members of his family including his wife and twin 9-month-old babies in the Khan Shaykhun chemical attack.

The attack, which was carried out by the Syrian regime, killed scores of people and injured many others on Tuesday.

The grief-stricken al Yousef made headlines after pictures of him holding the lifeless bodies of his twin babies made the rounds on social media.

Erdogan met with al Yousef during a visit to the Southern Turkish province of Hatay, a town on Turkey's border with Syria.

Al Yousef kissed Erdogan on the forehead as the president offered his condolences.

The man had also said that, "As Syrians, our brother Recep Erdogan is our only hope," as he made reference to the Turkish president's involvement in the Syrian civil war.

"My children were so beautiful, but they were not the first children who were killed in Syria. We will show all the world how patient we are. We are not the first or the last. The Syrian war will continue. Our children have been killed in our arms for six years. Nothing has been done."