Bangladesh's state apparatus stands accused of a growing number of crimes, police brutality, arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances.

The government says it is taking former political rivals to task for their role in the country's partition from Pakistan nearly five decades ago.

Here are 10 things to know about the country's human rights record:

1. Police frequently use excessive force—and some say they're raping the government's opponents

Bangladeshis have been sexually and physically assaulted during arrests, Sumaiya Rabeya, the daughter of Mir Quasem Ali, one of the leaders of an opposition party, Jamaat-e-Islami (Jamaat) in Bangladesh, told TRT World.

"Many women have been raped during custody. There are incidents where police shot in the leg at the little distance when the persons in still handcuffed," Rabeya said.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that: "As the head of the government, I'm giving [the police] the liberty to take any action wherever and whenever it will be deemed necessary to stop the arson attacks in the country."

But giving the state carte blanche has had consequences.

Dr Salman Al Azami is the son of Ghulam Azam, one of the former leaders of Jamaat who died from a heart attack a year after being found guilty of war crimes. He said the police use arbitrary excessive force for no reason.

"In many cases, they harass someone, and then they take money. They do this throughout the country," he said.

2. Arbitrary arrests are a hallmark of the state

Police frequently arrest people without pursuing any legal charges, Rabeya said.

"They take family members if the person they are looking for is not available. In these cases, most of the time the family members are released for money," she said.

Al Azami told TRT World that police officers didn't have an arrest warrant when they went to arrest his brother, Amaan Azmi at his house.

"There are no allegations — there is nothing. So none of us could ever raise anything against it. But that is the reason they took him that way. Because otherwise, they had to go through the normal process," Al Azami said.

3. Enforced disappearances are rife

According to a report released by the Amnesty International last month, enforced disappearances have continued to rise at an alarming rate.

"Enforced disappearance is a practice which has unfortunately become completely routine in Bangladesh, and has to end," Champa Patel, South Asia Director at Amnesty International said.

Supporters of opposition parties — the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami — are being targeted.

An academic spoke to TRT World on a condition of anonymity said she knows of multiple victims who have been arrested arbitrarily, abducted, disappeared.

"When faced with these scenarios, the families have no one to turn to for help. In fact, the families themselves live in fear of retaliation from the state if they open their mouths to anyone — including the press," she said.

But the government says it is not behind these disappearances—and denies that security forces were involved.

4. Bangladesh's opposition has been silenced

Bangladesh's Awami League government, led by Hasina has been criticised for silencing members of opposition parties such as Jamaat-e-Islami and BNP.

In 2013, Bangladesh's Election Commission declared Jamaat ineligible to participate in to the country's next general election.

Mohammed Hossain, who was held as a political prisoner in Bangladesh, told TRT World that the commission is linked to the current government—and that explains why Jamaat was barred.

5. Opposition groups have historically been targeted by the regime

The Jamaat has long been a target of Hasina's regime. The party opposed Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan at the time of its separation in 1971.

Some of its members, who were officers in the Pakistani army at that time, allegedly fought alongside the Pakistani army.

At that time, India provided training and weapons to Bangladeshi guerilla Mukti Bahini who fought for the independence of Bangladesh.

In 2009, Hasina's Awami League government set up what it refers to as the "International War Crimes Tribunal" — not to be confused with the UN's International Criminal Tribunal, to conduct what it refers to as war crimes trials.