Protesters hurling rocks clashed with police firing tear gas on Saturday in Venezuela's fourth demonstration in a week against President Nicolas Maduro and his government.

The latest rally, scheduled earlier in the week, was marked by anger over a ruling from the leftist government banning opposition leader Henrique Capriles from office for 15 years. Several thousand people attended the demonstration.

Capriles narrowly lost the 2013 presidential election that brought Maduro to power following the death of his mentor Hugo Chavez – father of Venezuela's "socialist revolution."

The government move, which the 44-year-old Capriles announced on Friday, effectively prevents him from running against Maduro in next year's general election.

Saturday's violence broke out when protesters gathered in the east of the city changed course at Capriles's request and headed downtown toward the government ombudsman's office. Police fired tear gas at these demonstrators, and they fought back by throwing rocks.

"They received us with gas and rubber bullets. They insist on siding with the dictatorship but we are going to keep moving forward," said opposition lawmaker Juan Andres Mejia.

TRT World's Juan Carlos Lamas has more details.

Ban galvanises protests

Banned from office, Capriles appeared energised by the protests.

"He who laughs last, laughs best! We'll see you on the streets of Venezuela @nicolasmaduro. There will be no rest," Capriles promised on Twitter.