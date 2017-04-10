Clashes and air strikes in southwest Yemen have killed more than 40 soldiers, rebels and civilians over the past 24 hours, officials and medics said on Monday.

Warplanes from the Saudi-led Arab coalition have pounded Houthi rebel positions east of the Red Sea port of Mokha and other areas of Taez province since Sunday, a military official said.

Clashes raged after the air raids in the Jabal al Nar area east of Mokha and north of the city on the road to Hodeida, Yemen's main Red Sea port, the official said.

At least 17 rebels were killed in the air strikes and fighting, medical sources in rebel-held Hodeida said.

Hodeida port

The coalition-backed government said Hodeida is its next target in a months-long offensive aimed at pushing the Iran-backed rebels away from the country's lengthy Red Sea coastline.

The Yemeni government and its allies are targeting Hodeida port because they say the Houthis use it to smuggle weapons and ammunition.

But the United Nations and humanitarian groups warn that targeting the port, which has been the entry of nearly 80 percent of Yemen's food imports, could have serious humanitarian consequences for the country on the brink of famine.