Yazidis in northern Iraq are again being forced to flee their homes due to renewed fighting.

Peshmerga forces from the Kurdistan Regional Government and a Yazidi militia called the YBS are fighting for control of the Sinjar district.

The YBS is backed by the PKK terrorist group.

"By the first of August I was back in my home in Sinoni. Things started getting better. The government, the Iraqis and the Kurds were doing their best. And then the fighting erupted. They started shooting in Khanasoor. People couldn't stay, and we all fled to the valley by the Sinjar Mountain," said a Yazidi refugee Khalaf Uzer Khalaf.