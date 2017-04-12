Russia on Wednesday vetoed a UN resolution demanding the Syrian regime cooperate with an investigation into a deadly chemical attack last week.

Britain, France and the United States had put forward the measure in response to the sarin gas attack in the rebel-held town of Khan Shaykhun on April 4 that left 87 dead, including 31 children.

Moscow blocked the UN Security Council action against its ally for an eighth time.

The Russian veto came after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declared following talks in Moscow that there was a "low level of trust" between the US and Russia.

China, another veto-holding power at the council, abstained in the vote, as did Kazakhstan and Ethiopia.

Bolivia voted against the measure and 10 other council members supported it.

"With its veto, Russia said 'no' to accountability, Russia said 'no' to cooperation with the UN's independent investigation and Russia said 'no' to a resolution that would have helped to promote peace in Syria," said US Ambassador Nikki Haley.

"The international community has spoken. Russia now has a lot to prove," she said.

TRT World'sLorna Shaddick reports from New York.

West dismayed

Russian Deputy Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov recalled that Moscow had "consistently expressed our categorical disagreement" with the draft resolution, but that Western governments had insisted on a vote.

The proposed resolution would have condemned the attack and expressed the council's full backing to investigators from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).