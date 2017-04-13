WORLD
4 MIN READ
Suspects in the Kim Jong-nam murder case fear "trial by ambush"
Indonesian Siti Aishah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, from Vietnam, face the death penalty if convicted of murdering Kim Jong-nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13.
Suspects in the Kim Jong-nam murder case fear "trial by ambush"
Doan Thi Huong, a Vietnamese, is escorted by police from the Sepang court in Malaysia, April 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2017

The two women charged with killing the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader appeared in a Malaysian court in bullet-proof vests on Thursday, as one of their lawyers warned they feared "trial by ambush" with police not sharing evidence.

Indonesian Siti Aishah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, from Vietnam, face the death penalty if convicted of murdering Kim Jong-nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13.

The two women have been accused of smearing Kim's face with VX nerve agent, a chemical proscribed by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

Aishah and Huong have told diplomats from their countries that they believed they were carrying out a prank for a reality television show, not a murder.

US and South Korean officials say the murder was orchestrated by DPRK leader, Kim Jong-un.

Kim Jong-nam was the eldest son of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. Jong-nam had spoken out publicly against his family's dynastic control of the isolated, nuclear-armed nation.

Lawyers for Aishah and Huong told the court on Thursday that police had not responded to requests to provide evidence including CCTV footage and statements from three North Korean suspects allowed to leave Malaysia.

Recommended

The three were allowed to go home late last month, along with the body of Kim Jong-nam, as part of a swap deal with North Korea, which had banned nine Malaysians from leaving there.

"We've lost an opportunity to cross-examine them ... There should be no trial by ambush," Aishah's lawyer, Gooi Soon Seng, said.

Gooi also said one of the three suspects who was allowed to leave Malaysia, Ri Ji U, known as James, was a key witness and his departure had "compromised" the defence.

Hisyam Teh, Huong's lawyer, requested police to furnish evidence such as photos and communications from the two phones seized from her.

Malaysia's inspector general of police, Khalid Abu Bakar, denied that police had "compromised" the case or refused to cooperate with the defence, saying some evidence "can only be provided during the trial."

"We can't be producing all evidence here now," Khalid said.

​Malaysian police have also identified four other North Koreans as suspects. They are believed to have left Kuala Lumpur for Pyongyang on the day of the killing.

The court was set to hear a prosecutors' request that the two women be tried jointly in a higher court, but the hearing was deferred until May 30 after the prosecution asked for more time to collect documents.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed