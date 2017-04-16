Iraqi police on Sunday accused Daesh of using chemical weapons against their forces in Mosul.

Mosul, Iraq's second biggest city, was captured by Daesh in 2014, but government forces have retaken much of it during an operation that has lasted six months.

Officers in Iraq's Federal Police said that Daesh shelled government forces with chemical weapons agents in the Urouba and Bab Jadid districts on Saturday.

The attack caused only minor wounds, the force said in a statement, without giving more details.

The UN said last month that 12 people, including women and children, had been treated for possible exposure to chemical weapons agents in Mosul.

But Iraq's UN ambassador, Mohamed Ali Alhakim, said days later there was no evidence for that.

New push against Daesh

Iraq's Federal Police, one of several forces attacking the group, said it had made a new push against the group holed up in the Old City, where tanks and heavy vehicles are not able to operate because of its narrow streets.

The front has hardly moved for over a month.