Millions of Indonesians head to the polls in Jakarta on Wednesday to choose between a Muslim and a Christian candidate for governor, as religious tensions run high in the capital of the world's third-largest democracy.

Polls open at 7 am (0000 GMT) in what is expected to be an unusually close race between the incumbent, Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama – the city's first Christian and ethnic Chinese leader – and a former education minister, Anies Baswedan, who like 85 percent of Jakarta residents, is Muslim.

Security is also unusually tight for the poll. Police say about 66,000 personnel are deployed throughout the city of some 10 million people to prevent voter intimidation and civil unrest.

Test for democracy

The election is viewed as a test for Indonesia's young democracy and record of religious tolerance. Given Jakarta's outsized importance as both the nation's capital and commercial centre, the election is also viewed as a barometer for a 2019 presidential election.

Purnama is backed by President Joko Widodo's ruling party.

Baswedan, is backed by a conservative retired general, Prabowo Subianto, who lost to Widodo in a 2014 presidential vote.

Several opinion surveys have showed the candidates in a statistical dead heat.