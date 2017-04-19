WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK parliament votes in favour of early election
Prime Minister Theresa May had called for a snap general election on June 8 to ratify public support for the government during the Brexit process.
UK parliament votes in favour of early election
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in the House of Commons in London.
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday won parliament's backing for an early election. May had earlier asked parliament to back her decision saying the result would help unify parliament behind her Brexit plan and prevent instability.

The motion passed with 522 members of parliament in favour and 13 against.

TRT World'sSarah Morice brings more from London.

Recommended

Opposition considers May an "opportunist"

Addressing a rowdy parliament, she said moving the election would avoid a clash of priorities in the most sensitive final stages of the two-year talks, ignoring criticism from opposition politicians that she was opportunistic and untrustworthy.

May, who has described herself as "not a showy politician," also said she would not take part in television debates before the election, preferring to talk directly to voters.

The PM surprised allies and opponents on Tuesday when she announced her plan to bring forward an election that was not due until 2020, saying she needed to strengthen her hand in the negotiations which will reshape Britain and Europe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed