Opposition considers May an "opportunist"

Addressing a rowdy parliament, she said moving the election would avoid a clash of priorities in the most sensitive final stages of the two-year talks, ignoring criticism from opposition politicians that she was opportunistic and untrustworthy.

May, who has described herself as "not a showy politician," also said she would not take part in television debates before the election, preferring to talk directly to voters.

The PM surprised allies and opponents on Tuesday when she announced her plan to bring forward an election that was not due until 2020, saying she needed to strengthen her hand in the negotiations which will reshape Britain and Europe.