Israeli strike on regime military base kills three
Israeli forces attack a Syrian regime camp in Quneitra province which is located in the 30 percent of the Golan Heights that is not under Israeli occupation.
Israeli soldiers keep watch at the Quneitra, the border crossing between Israel and Syria, on Golan Heights. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 23, 2017

An Israeli attack on a military base for the Syrian pro-regime National Defence Forces (NDF) near Golan Heights killed three NDF members, an official from NDF said on Sunday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group, said the attack targeted a "weapons warehouse" in the military camp in Naba al Fawwar area of Quneitra province, Syria. Israel's army declined to comment on the reports.

Israel seized 1,200 square kilometres (460 square miles) of Golan from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognised by the international community. Around 510 square kilometres of the Golan are under Syrian control.

The two countries are still technically at war, although the border remained largely quiet for decades until 2011 when the Syrian conflict broke out.

TRT World has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
