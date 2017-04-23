An Israeli attack on a military base for the Syrian pro-regime National Defence Forces (NDF) near Golan Heights killed three NDF members, an official from NDF said on Sunday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group, said the attack targeted a "weapons warehouse" in the military camp in Naba al Fawwar area of Quneitra province, Syria. Israel's army declined to comment on the reports.

Israel seized 1,200 square kilometres (460 square miles) of Golan from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognised by the international community. Around 510 square kilometres of the Golan are under Syrian control.