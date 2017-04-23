WORLD
2 MIN READ
French protesters clash with police over election results
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in Sunday's vote.
French protesters clash with police over election results
The demonstrators clashed with police, building barricades and throwing objects. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 23, 2017

Several people were detained after left-wing protesters clashed with police in Paris on Sunday as early results from France's presidential elections were announced.

Several hundred young people rallied in the Bastille Square -- the historic site where the 1789 French Revolution began.

The demonstrators clashed with police, building barricades and throwing objects.

Recommended

A protest leader called on the public through a loudspeaker to rally "against Marine and against Macron."

"We have come here to protest against the pantomime of this election," a demonstrator said.

Another "anti-fascist demonstration" also took place late Sunday in the western coastal city of Nantes.

Le Pen's father, Jean-Marie, scored the first breakthrough in the French presidential elections by the National Front, winning a slot in the runoff on the 2002 ballot.

He was routed in a head-to-head contest by the centre-right incumbent, Jacques Chirac.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed