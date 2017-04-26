A dangerous holiday?

Although Acapulco makes up 20 percent of the state of Guerrero's population, the city accounts for half of the state's murders. The town saw an average of three murders a day in 2016, making it the most dangerous place in Mexico for the third year running.

Violence in Mexico has risen to its worst since 2011. In March, there were 2020 recorded murders, the highest for any month since June 2011, according to government data.