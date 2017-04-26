WORLD
Acapulco draws tourists despite rise in cartel violence
There are 56 drug cartels known to be operating in Mexico today. Twenty of them are based in Acapulco.
In this January 6, 2017 photo, police inspect the site where two men were shot at the Tamarindos beach in Acapulco. Mexico has surpassed 2,000 murders in a month for the first time since the summer of 2011, according to data released on April 20, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2017

Once famous for attracting the Hollywood jet set, Mexico's Pacific resort town of Acapulco is going through dangerous times. Nonetheless, its status as the most murderous town in Mexico does not deter tourists.

Alasdair Baverstock reports for TRT World from Acapulco.

A dangerous holiday?

Although Acapulco makes up 20 percent of the state of Guerrero's population, the city accounts for half of the state's murders. The town saw an average of three murders a day in 2016, making it the most dangerous place in Mexico for the third year running.

Violence in Mexico has risen to its worst since 2011. In March, there were 2020 recorded murders, the highest for any month since June 2011, according to government data.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
