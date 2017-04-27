Macedonia's opposition leader was among nearly 10 people injured in parliament after protesters stormed the building when an ethnic Albanian was elected as the speaker of parliament.

Violence erupted after protesters supporting the rival Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization – Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity (VMRO-DPMNE), entered parliament waving Macedonian flags and singing the national anthem.

Macedonian police fired stun grenades to disperse protesters outside the parliament and clear the way for the evacuation of lawmakers still in the building.

Live television footage showed Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev with blood trickling from one side of his forehead, not long after he announced that the majority coalition led by his party had elected Talat Xhaferi as parliament speaker.

Shortly before protesters charged into parliament, Zaev told reporters, "With 67 votes we have elected a new parliament speaker. I want to congratulate Talat Xhaferi and good luck to all of us."

Xhaferi became the first ethnic Albanian parliament speaker in Macedonia since the small Balkan country won independence from then-Yugoslavia in 1991.

Witnesses saw nationalist protesters angered over Xhaferi's election beating up another lawmaker in parliament. Broken glass littered the floor and traces of blood were seen in hallways.

Some of the roughly 200 protesters inside the parliament were masked. Witnesses said that police entered parliament after the disturbances erupted but did not immediately seek to quell the protesters.

Police said eight people including an ethnic Albanian lawmaker were injured in the violence.

TRT World spoke to Uraniya Pirovska, who is President of the Helsinki Committee for Human Rights in Macedonia, about the situation in the capital Skopje.

Political deadlock

President Gjorge Ivanov invited leaders of all political parties for a meeting in his office on Friday.

Ivanov refused to give mandate to Zaev who has forged the coalition with ethnic Albanian parties to form the government saying it threatened the sovereignty of Macedonia.