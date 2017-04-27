WORLD
4 MIN READ
Violence erupts as protesters storm Macedonia parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Violence erupts as protesters storm Macedonia parliament
Macedonian riot police block the road near the parliament in Skopje. Macedonia April 27, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2017

Macedonia's opposition leader was among nearly 10 people injured in parliament after protesters stormed the building when an ethnic Albanian was elected as the speaker of parliament.

Violence erupted after protesters supporting the rival Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization – Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity (VMRO-DPMNE), entered parliament waving Macedonian flags and singing the national anthem.

Macedonian police fired stun grenades to disperse protesters outside the parliament and clear the way for the evacuation of lawmakers still in the building.

Live television footage showed Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev with blood trickling from one side of his forehead, not long after he announced that the majority coalition led by his party had elected Talat Xhaferi as parliament speaker.

Shortly before protesters charged into parliament, Zaev told reporters, "With 67 votes we have elected a new parliament speaker. I want to congratulate Talat Xhaferi and good luck to all of us."

Xhaferi became the first ethnic Albanian parliament speaker in Macedonia since the small Balkan country won independence from then-Yugoslavia in 1991.

Witnesses saw nationalist protesters angered over Xhaferi's election beating up another lawmaker in parliament. Broken glass littered the floor and traces of blood were seen in hallways.

Some of the roughly 200 protesters inside the parliament were masked. Witnesses said that police entered parliament after the disturbances erupted but did not immediately seek to quell the protesters.

Police said eight people including an ethnic Albanian lawmaker were injured in the violence.

TRT World spoke to Uraniya Pirovska, who is President of the Helsinki Committee for Human Rights in Macedonia, about the situation in the capital Skopje.

Political deadlock

President Gjorge Ivanov invited leaders of all political parties for a meeting in his office on Friday.

Ivanov refused to give mandate to Zaev who has forged the coalition with ethnic Albanian parties to form the government saying it threatened the sovereignty of Macedonia.

Recommended

Ethnic Albanians comprise a third of the country's population.

Macedonia has been without a functioning government since 2015 when the country sank into political turmoil over a wiretapping scandal that brought down the ruling nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party bloc.

Elections were held in December 2016 but no government has been formed yet.

Zaev's parliamentary alliance has triggered daily street protests by Macedonian nationalists in Skopje.

VMRO-DPMNE lawmakers challenged the legality of Thursday's vote, saying it was not carried out electronically as is the usual case because the parliamentary session had formally ended.

EU response

The current crisis is the worst since 2001 when Western diplomacy helped drag the country of 2.1 million people back from the brink of civil war during an ethnic Albanian insurgency, promising it a route to membership of the EU and NATO.

But Macedonia has made little progress in that direction due to a name dispute with Greece..

EU commissioner for enlargement, Johannes Hahn condemned the attacks.

EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini called for "calm and restraint".

"The acts of violence in the Parliament are wholly unacceptable," Mogherini said in a statement

"This is the time for dialogue and not for violence," Mats Staffansson, Sweden's ambassador to Skopje, told reporters on behalf of EU and US legations in Macedonia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed