France's centrist presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen traded campaign blows on May Day, a week before they face off in the country's presidential election.

Macron, once struck off as a fringe candidate during the early stages of campaigning, is now the pollsters favourite to take over the French presidency, having polled the highest number of votes in the first round of the election last week.

The latest opinion poll showed Macron, an independent candidate, ahead of National Front (FN) leader Le Pen by 61 percent to 39 percent.

While Macron offers France a choice between his vision of closer integration with a modernised European Union, Le Pen calls to cut immigration and take the country out of the EU.

Speaking during a tribute ceremony for a young Moroccan man who drowned in the River Seine in Paris 22 years ago after being pushed into the water by FN supporters on the fringes of a May Day rally, Macron accused Le Pen of being an extremist.