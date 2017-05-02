WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mexico arrests Sinaloa drug cartel leader Damaso Lopez
Damaso Lopez, a former security official, is believed to have helped the Sinaloa cartel druglord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman escape from a maximum security prison in 2001.
Mexico arrests Sinaloa drug cartel leader Damaso Lopez
Accused drug kingpin Damaso Lopez (C), nicknamed "The Graduate", is escorted by police officers after he was arrested, in Mexico City, Mexico May 2, 2017.
By Staff Reporter
May 2, 2017

Mexican security forces on Tuesday arrested accused drug lord Damaso Lopez, who is believed to be locked in a bloody struggle to control the Sinaloa Cartel with the sons of its imprisoned kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

The attorney general's office announced that its agents with the help of the army had captured Lopez, one of the top-ranking figures in the world's most successful drug cartel, which has been destabilised by "El Chapo's" extradition in January to the United States.

Lopez, nicknamed "The Graduate," was captured in an apartment in a middle-class Mexico City neighbourhood in the early hours of Tuesday, a few weeks after a video emerged of him eating at a Mexico City restaurant.

He was held at the apartment with a heavy army presence outside the building before being sped in a convoy of white vehicles through the city to a unit of the attorney general's office, live TV footage showed.

Recommended

Lopez is himself a former security official who Mexican officials say helped in Guzman's first escape from prison in 2001, before joining the cartel.

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman

Guzman, who broke out twice from prison in Mexico, was recaptured in January 2016 and was extradited to the United States to face charges there on Jan. 19, the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration as US president.

Trump has vowed to break the power of transnational drug cartels and said that his planned wall on the US-Mexico border would stem the flow of drugs into the country. He has issued executive orders that aim to improve coordination between US law enforcement agencies and their foreign partners.

Since Guzman's arrest, top cartel operatives have engaged in a bloody struggle to control the group, resulting in a wave of violence in the western state of Sinaloa and nearby Baja California Sur.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers