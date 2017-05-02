Senior lawmakers urged US airlines on Tuesday to fix their customer service issues after recent high-profile problems, or face a crackdown from Congress.

"Seize this opportunity because if you don't, we're going to come and you're not going to like it," said Republican Representative Bill Shuster, chairman of the House transportation committee.

The hearing was Capitol Hill's first chance to grill airline executives since the violent removal of a passenger from a United Airlines flight last month sparked global outrage.

Changing policy

The executives were grilled on the growing consumer anger directed at airlines, which came to a head when Dr. David Dao was dragged from a United flight at a Chicago airport on April 9 to make room for crew members on the aircraft.

It is the chance to learn "what is being done to improve service for the flying public," Shuster said in a statement.

Munoz apologised again and reviewed changes the airline has implemented in the wake of the incident, including reducing the amount of customer overbooking and offering passengers up to $10,000 in compensation to be bumped off overbooked flights.

"We will do better," Munoz promised.

American Airlines said it also would reduce overbooking and planned to reach out to customers before they arrive at the airport if flights are oversold.

Joining Munoz at the hearing was United President Scott Kirby as well as executives from American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines and a consumers' union consultant.