The Met Gala is often described as "the party of the year," or the Oscars of the fashion world.

The black-tie event attracts the biggest names in the fashion, film and music world. Tickets cost about $30,000 and the money goes to the museum's fashion unit, the Costume Institute. Last year's gala raised about $13.5 million.

The dress code for this year's event was the "Art of the In-between" inspired by Japanese fashion icon Rei Kawakubo, who founded the Comme des Garçons fashion house. She is known for her bold, architectural designs that bridge the gender divide. Kawakubo is only the second designer to be honoured by the Costume Institute while still alive. The only other designer to achieve this recognition was Yves Saint Laurent back in 1983.

Musicians Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams hosted the extravaganza and the fashion ranged from boundary-pushing designs to huge gowns, gorgeous head gears and odd patterns resembling screen savers.

Perry was spotted in a red tulle dress with a veil and the word "witness" inscribed on her forehead that caught people's attention. While some fans were left guessing if it was a teaser of her new music, others questioned her rear-view mirrors that could have been cleaned before she hit the red carpet.

Singer Rihanna attended the event in a Comme des Garcons outfit. She was praised by fans online for "following the theme."

Model Bella Hadid stole the show with curve hugging scoop back catsuit by Alexander Wang.

Dressed in a bespoke Ralph Lauren trench coat dress, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra's dress covered the entire flight of the Met's famous front steps and she needed a dedicated helper to go up the stairs.