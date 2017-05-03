WORLD
1 MIN READ
Dengue fever on the rise in Peru
Thousands of people have contracted dengue fever since last month's torrential rains and deadly floods created breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which carry the virus.
Dengue fever on the rise in Peru
Dengue is mostly found in tropical and sub-tropical climates and tends to surface in urban areas. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 3, 2017

More than four thousand people have contracted dengue fever in the past few weeks in Peru.

Dengue fever, a viral infection that is carried by mosquitos, has been on the rise since last month's torrential rains and deadly floods created breeding grounds for the disease.

It causes flu-like symptoms that can lead to death if not caught early.

Recommended

As hundreds of possible new cases are being reported every day, it poses an additional challenge for the Peruvian government, which is preparing for massive reconstruction efforts following the floods that killed dozens of people.

TRT World's Sarah Jones has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers