US President Donald Trump has cast the press as a deceitful villain in the soap opera of American politics, and the press have cast him as a blundering bully.

Trump and the media are in the same business, trying to gain the trust of an audience. In that sense, they are in competition for the hearts and minds of Americans, and using the same tools to fight for them – cable television and Twitter. To do this, they call each other lying scoundrels, which is normally how rival news outlets compete. The difference between Trump and his competitors is the competition bring evidence to back up their claims. Another difference is Trump relies on the public's ignorance of how journalism works, and the media struggles to pry the public away from trusting the president.

In 2017, the Information Age has helped create the Age of Outrage, when the amounts of data we encounter on a daily basis seem to break our ability to consider current events in a calm, orderly fashion. Maybe we never were able to, but no longer are the tirades of total strangers kept secret from us by distance. They're blaring on our Twitter feed, our Facebook wall and the fiery speeches of world leaders trying to rise above all the fiery speeches of your uncle and cousins posts.

And this is the battlefield in which Trump and the rest of news media compete. Both sides deserve blame for putting headlines over human reason, and the fate of millions of people hangs in the balance, in danger of being destroyed by technological devices that seem to broadcast hatred at least as much as they do humanity.

I can't think of a single human in the United States that I know who trusts both the president and the media.

Trump fans and defenders, as well as the paid, professional media, are in the same basic business: drawing people to their to content. What that content is, however, is a different story. But anyone with a smartphone, an opinion and a social media account today participates in the expanding arena of journalism – unless they choose to log off. And who ever does that?

On Saturday, Trump held a campaign-style rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, an enclave of strong support nestled between the blue, Democratic-party splotches of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. At the same time, in Washington DC, the White House Correspondent's Association was throwing its annual charity dinner, attracting the very people Trump told the rally-goers to revile, and Trump tells to boo. Unless there's some national calamity, the president always attends, but this time Trump decided to preach to the choir.

TRT World spoke to one video journalist who covered the Harrisburg rally and another cable news correspondent who attended the White House Correspondents Dinner. Both asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorised by their employers to give interviews. What they said reveals how both the media and Trump, in their own ways, are failing to serve the American public.

"By the time the dinner was over, there was a palpable divide between the press and the president, just based on the awkward timing, where, as the president is saying in Harrisburg the media is the enemy of the people, the media, without directly saying it many times, was basically saying the president is the enemy of the people," said the cable correspondent who had attended the black tie event in Washington DC.

"The average American is on one side of this question: do you trust the president or do you trust the media? I can't think of a single human in the United States that I know who trusts both the president and the media," he said.

The dinner involves the president and the press making fun of themselves and each other. This time, the correspondent's dinner took on a remarkably earnest tone, and featured an Indian American comedian who celebrated the American free speech law, the First Amendment, that gives him the right to stand up on national television and tell scathing jokes about the president as he sits just seats away. That doesn't sound like Trump's idea of a pleasant spring evening in Washington.

In some alternate, parallel reality, Trump was at the dinner himself, but as the blustery editor-in-chief of a bloody-knuckled daily tabloid. And in this reality, he really enjoys the job. He can pursue vendettas against celebrities he dislikes, as tabloid editors do, and advocate for whatever brand of politics sells the most papers. But above all else, the role of a tabloid is to lambaste and insult other rival papers, to keep commuters picking up their paper.

The former reality-TV star turned president is, after all, a talented screen performer, and he has more than once said he'd make a good reporter. Here's an excerpt from an NBC transcript a press conference in February:

"I'd be a good reporter, but not as good as you. I know what's good. I know what's bad ... So it's very important to me. Look, I want to see an honest press. When I started out today by saying it's so important to the public to get an honest press. The public doesn't believe you people anymore ... Maybe I had something to do with that, I don't know. But they don't believe you."